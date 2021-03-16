brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Gabba Gabba Hey……The Ramonas announce new Sussex concert

Posted On 16 Mar 2021 at 3:07 pm
The Ramonas….looking mean and playing keen! (click on pic to enlarge!)

The Ramones are absolute legends. There’s just no denying it and here we are more than two decades since their sad demise and interest in all things Ramones is higher than ever – enter The Ramonas – who will be heading out on tour this Autumn in celebration of 45 years of Ramones music.

The Ramonas are Cloey Ramona, Rohnny Ramona, Pee Pee Ramona and Cammy Ramona and they have evolved into a fully fledged, razor sharp live band in their own right! “Touring, Touring is never boring” and these girls are guaranteed to play high energy, full throttle one hour shows that’ll leave you buzzing for more of that 1976 spirit.

The Ramonas (click on pic to enlarge!)

These four lovable cretins rarely even stop for a quick sip of water and a hello…. It’s “1234” and they’re onto the next hit, and the great thing is that they do it all in their own unique way…. wherever they play, from the UK to Europe to the USA!

Some say playing the Ramones tunes is easy, but capturing the vibe and essence of such a well loved band mixed with the required speed, stamina and endurance is no mean feat. Cloey, Pee Pee, Rohnny & Cammy are definitely here to stay! Gabba Gabba HEY!!! Click HERE and enjoy a taster!

The Ramonas were last in Brighton in September 2019 when they played at The Hope & Ruin – Read our review HERE. Prior to that they played for the charity ‘Punks Picnic’ event held at the B.O.A.T. Read our review HERE.

The Ramonas not only perform sets of Ramones tunes, but from time to time they also indulge in performing concerts of their own written material, which as you would expect is in the same inimitable style of punk music. They have even managed to get punk legend Charlie Harper (of UK Subs fame) to appear on their ‘First World Problems’ album (purchase your copy HERE) as well as popping up live with them for their 2019 concert in Lewes – Read our review HERE.

The Ramonas with UK Subs frontman Charlie Harper (pic Ian Bourn Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Lucky punters and now able to witness both types of Ramonas sets this coming October…
First up, on Saturday 16th October 2021, they will be performing their excellent take on Ramones material which should include such wonders as ‘Teenage Lobotomy’, ‘Beat On The Brat’, ‘Sheena Is A Punk Rocker’, ‘53rd & 3rd’, and ‘Pet Sematary’. This will take place at the exciting purpose built 300 max capacity Factory Live venue, located at 9a Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, BN14 8BX.

The Factory Live music venue in Worthing (click on pic to enlarge!)

This venue swung open its doors in 2019 and boasts an impressive Yamaha DZR Active Front Of House system, exclusively supplied by Yamaha. Anyone in Worthing that attended The Ramonas last concert in the town in January 2020, will be aware that the performance that took place at The Egremont was only an acoustic set. The new 16th October set will be an 100mph full ‘1234’ electric affair!

Purchase your Ramonas, Factory Live Worthing 16th October concert tickets HERE.

Two weeks later, on Saturday 30th October 2021, The Ramonas will be playing their own original material live at the Concorde 2 when they will be supporting the Skids. No doubt they will be culling tunes from their 2020I Want To Live In Outer Space album, as well as their 2017 First World Problems album.

Grab your tickets for the Skids/The Ramonas Brighton Concorde 2 30th October concert HERE.

It’s certainly well worth seeing both live sets as The Ramonas song selections will be totally different!

For more information on the band, visit www.ramonas.co.uk and twitter.com/ramonas_uk as well as checking out their YouTube channel HERE.

Tour flyer – note 16th October is now filled with the Factory Live, Worthing concert!

