Judge releases Brighton activist Tony Greenstein on bail

A judge has released Brighton anti-zionist Tony Greenstein on bail after he was held in prison on a charge of having “an article with intent to destroy property”.

Anthony Nathan Greenstein, also known as Nathan Green, 67, of Little Crescent, Rottingdean, was bailed by Judge Michael Chambers, the honorary recorder of Wolverhampton.

The decision was made at a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 16 March) – six days after Greenstein was remanded in custody by Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court.

Greenstein has been bailed to appear at the crown court again on Wednesday 7 April for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

His arrest and initial remand were reported by the JC – or Jewish Chronicle – on Monday (15 March).

The newspaper’s website said that he was arrested in Walsall in the early hours of Tuesday 9 March.

The report said: “Mr Greenstein was arrested along with other individuals by West Midlands Police officers.

“Following an appearance at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court, the 67-year-old was remanded in custody.”

Greenstein currently also faces a separate trial in Sussex later this year on charges of harassing Labour Party members in Brighton.

He is accused of carrying out a campaign of harassment over almost five months last year which involved sending seven “abusive, insulting and offensive” emails which also included veiled threats to employees.

He denied the charges when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 4 March and was bailed by the bench

.