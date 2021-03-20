Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United 0

Brighton and Hove Albion have a crucial half time lead after a superb curling Leandro Trossard strike in first half stoppage time.

Albion had early chances through debutant Jakub Moder whose second effort brought a good save from Martin Dubravka.

Neal Maupay also had the the ball in the Newcastle net but this was ruled out as he was adjudged to have fouled Dubravka.

Albion have looked comfortable and have dominated possession throughout the half.