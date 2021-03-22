Police appeal for help finding wanted man from Brighton

Police have issued an appeal for help to find a wanted man from Brighton.

They want to speak to Aaron Taylor, 32, about claims of stalking and assault.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Monday 22 March): “Police are appealing to locate Aaron Taylor, 32, of Brighton who is wanted by officers.

“Officers want to speak to Taylor in connection with an investigation into a report of stalking, coercive and controlling behaviour and an assault.

“He is described as a white man with dark hair, of a stocky build, with blue eyes and facial hair.

“It is thought that Taylor remains in the local area.

“Anyone who sees Taylor is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting 47200210163.”