Sparks move Sussex concert date

Posted On 31 Mar 2021 at 4:31 pm
Catch Spark live in Sussex

The legendary Sparks have rescheduled their only 2021 Sussex concert date to Saturday 16th April 2022, where they will be playing live at the iconic De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea. Purchase your concert tickets HERE or from your usual ticket outlet.

Sparks will be touring in support of their current album ‘A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip’ which climbed to No.7 in the UK Album Charts and is the duo’s 24th studio album. Purchase your copy HERE.

The De La Warr Pavilion

Sparks are Californian born brothers, Russell Mael (vocals) and Ron Mael (keyboards) and way back in the late 1960’s they decided to form a band initially under the name Halfnelson, but by 1972 they had morphed into Sparks.

Music fans have been enthralled by 75 year old Ron’s unfashionable moustache, along with his deadpan, motionless, scowling, keyboard playing for decades now. When Sparks hit the telly, Ron always brings a smile to people’s faces. Brother Russell, age 72, is also memorable with his falsetto vocal deliveries.

Sparks are an enigma! Sparks are unique! They are timeless and yet have amazingly still not had a UK No.1 hit single or album! Their nearest being both the 1974 with the classic No.2 singleThis Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us and the No’4 ‘Kimono My House’ album.

They craft many fine tunes with unusual and memorable names, including Amateur Hour’, ‘The Number One Song in Heaven’, ‘Tryouts for the Human Race’, ‘When Do I Get to Sing “My Way”’, ‘When I Kiss You (I Hear Charlie Parker Playing)’, ‘Now That I Own The BBC’, ‘Lighten Up, Morrissey’, ‘Edith Piaf (Said It Better Than Me) and the aforementioned ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us’.

Ron and Russell Mael

Sparks rarely perform live in Brighton and so it is well worth the trip along the coast to Bexhill in order to catch this madcap duo. In fact the last time they were in town was getting on for a decade ago, when they performed at Brighton Dome on the ‘Two Hands, One Mouth Tour’ on 25th October 2012. Thankfully I was there to witness their highly entertaining 21 track set, which was:
‘Two Hands, One Mouth Overture’
‘Hospitality On Parade’
‘Metaphor’
‘Propaganda’
‘At Home, At Work, At Play’
‘Sherlock Holmes’
‘Good Morning’
‘Under The Table With Her’
‘My Baby’s Taking Me Home’
‘Singing In The Shower’
‘The Wedding Of Jacqueline Kennedy To Russell Mael’
‘Excerpts From The Seduction Of Ingmar Bergman’
‘Dick Around’
‘Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth’
‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us’
‘The Rhythm Thief’
‘Suburban Homeboy’
‘When Do I Get To Sing “My Way”’
(encore)
‘The Number One Song In Heaven’
‘Beat The Clock’
‘Two Hands, One Mouth’

For the record, Sparks also played live at Brighton Dome on 8th November 1975 and 19th March 1995.

Learn more about Sparks at allsparks.com

Tour flyer

