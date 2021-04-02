brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Car parking charges go live at Stanmer

Posted On 02 Apr 2021 at 6:21 pm
New car parking charges have been brought in for Stanmer Park by Brighton and Hove City Council.

The charges came into force yesterday (Thursday 1 April) although a ticket machine failure left some people saying that they were unable to pay.

The council said: “The changes are being introduced in response to concerns from residents and visitors about parking problems in the park during the day.”

Reports suggested people were leaving their cars at Stanmer for free before heading into neighbouring Sussex University and Brighton University where they would have to pay to park.

The council also said: “The new measures have also been designed to protect the heritage of the grade II listed historic park and garden which is currently undergoing a £5.1 million restoration.

“Income from car parking charges will be ringfenced for use in Stanmer Park and the wider estate to continue the investment in, and protection of, important historic structures and management and maintenance of the park.

“Warning notices are currently being issued by traffic enforcement officers alerting drivers to the introduction of paid parking.”

There have been complaints about tickets being issued when signage has been unclear and drivers have left their cars where they were previously permitted to park.

The council said that other changes included

  • A new layout for parking, with most of it away from the 18th century landscape design
  • Restricted access to Stanmer Village, limited to pedestrians, cyclists, authorised permit holders and blue badge holders only
  • Restricted access to the historic walled garden, limited to pedestrians, cyclists, business leaseholders and Plumpton College deliveries
  • A reduction to the size of the layby opposite Stanmer House which can only be used for drop off and collection
  • New cycle parking for all, including Brighton Bikes, next to the walled garden and the kiosk at Lower Lodges West.

The council also said: “The number of parking spaces in car parks away from designed heritage features has been increased and overflow parking can be made available for peak periods.

“The charges vary depending on time and location but will range from £1 for an hour to £6.50 for 11 hours.

“Signs have been erected throughout the park and more information is available on the Stanmer Park pages of the council website.

“A review of the parking scheme will be carried out in 18 months.”

