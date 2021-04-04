brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton & Hove Albion can’t see it out at Old Trafford

Posted On 04 Apr 2021 at 9:40 pm
Manchester United 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion were eventually out fought by Manchester United after leading for more than an hour at Old Trafford – for a while The Seagulls were 14th in the Premier League table.

Danny Welbeck’s header from a Neal Maupay cross on 13 minutes the first time Albion have led at Okd Trafford since March 1983.

Albion had chances to double their lead. Lewis Dunk seeing his header from a Pascal Gross corner tipped over by newly installed United keeper Dean Henderson. In a half in which Robert Sanchez in the Albion goal had little to do Jakub Moder  also went close to putting the Seagulls further ahead.

Albion looked comfortable at the start of the second half but clear cut chances were fewer.

Sanchez made good saves first from Marcus Rashford then diving at the feet of Bruno Fernandes.

United equalised just after the hour mark Fernandes making a good run and playing the ball to Rashford who fired the hosts level.

Albion were still having a lot of possession Maupay storming into the penalty area with Welbeck just failing to connect with his cross.

The Seagulls will feel that they should have had a penalty as Harry Maguire appeared to pull back Welbeck, Mike Dean had a long look but there was nothing doing  for Albion.

United scored their winner with seven minutes to go Fernandes cross come shot finding Pogba, who crossed the ball back in and Mason Greenwood stooped low to head past Sanchez and Ben White covering on the line.

Albion now wait 8 days for their next Premier League match against Everton at the Amex on Monday 12th April – and still sit 6 points clear of the drop zone.

The Seagulls still have a game in hand over Fulham. During match week 33 – games played over the weekend of April 24 and 25, the Cottagers have no scheduled fixture, while Albion travel to bottom of the table Sheffield United.

