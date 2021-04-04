Police ask for help finding missing teen from Brighton

Police issued a public appeal for help today (Sunday 4 April) to find a missing teenage boy from Brighton.

The youngster has not been seen since Thursday lunchtime.

Sussex Police said: “Police are searching for 17-year-old Rhys Joyce.

“Rhys has been reported missing from his home in Brighton having last been seen at around 1.50pm on Thursday (1 April).

“He is described as 6ft 1in, of medium build and with short black hair.

“When last seen, he was wearing black jogging bottoms, a black hooded jumper, black jacket with a hood and black/grey trainers.

“Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1600 of 01/04.”