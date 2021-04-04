Premier League Match Day 30 – Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls will be buoyed by results so far today (Sunday 4 April), with both Fulham and Newcastle failing to win after leading.

Danny Welbeck starts for the Albion against his former and home town club.

Jakub Moder also starts for Brighton in the week when he scored against England in a World Cup qualifier for Poland.

Jose Izquierdo is again named among the substitutes despite not playing a first team match for 102 weeks.

Albion have never beaten United at Old Trafford.

Their best effort was a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup Third Round in 1981 and a 1-1 league draw in 1983.

Earlier today, an Inessa Kaagman penalty gave Brighton and Hove Albion Women a 1-0 win over Manchester United Women at the Broadfield Stadium in Crawley.

Let’s hope that it’s a good omen for this evening’s match.