Brighton police ask for help to find wanted man
Police in Brighton have asked for the public’s help to find a wanted man.
Sussex Police said: “Police in Brighton are searching for Seni Lekr, 22, who they want to interview about assaults on a woman and is still thought to be in the city.”
PC Dominic Byne, of the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “Anyone who sees him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact us by calling 101, or 999 if he is present, quoting serial 995 of 04/03.
“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”
