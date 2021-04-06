GUN to close UK tour with Sussex concert

Glasgow’s unstoppable force of hard rock, GUN, have just unleashed their brand new single ‘Whiskey And A Prayer’ and have now confirmed an extensive run of UK tour dates for November and December 2021, which closes here in Sussex on Sunday 19th December at the Mid Sussex Music Hall located in Hassocks Station Car Park, Station Approach East, BN6 8HN. Purchase your tickets HERE.

The MTV EMA award winning outfit’s rebellious attitude and freeing sound has seen GUN release a string of albums attracting an array of new fans, and impressing critics alike. Their efforts have earned them the title as one of modern rock’s greatest influences and secured them achieved 3 UK Top 20 albums and 11 UK Top 40 singles throughout their career; most notably touring with The Rolling Stones on their ‘Steel Wheels’ & ‘Urban Jungle’ tours.

The thunderous and fierce new single ‘Whiskey and a Prayer’ is taken from the Japanese edition of the band’s ‘Favourite Pleasures’ album. The track grabs the listener from the off, as they are soon thrown into a whirlwind of unstoppable guitar licks and venomous drum patterns, as Gizzi champions determination and an unwillingness to give up. The release signals a new era for the group, as they prepare for the release of the eighth studio album, which is currently being planned for a November release.

Watch a message from Jools and Dante from the band HERE.

To follow their riotous single, the group have also announced a run of UK tour dates that will take place across November and December of 2021. With iconic venues such as London’s Islington Assembly Rooms and Newcastle’s Cluny on the list.

GUN’s unstoppable sound feels like the perfect way to welcome the return of live music, while experiencing the band’s tracks, new and old, in their incomparable full glory.

Sharing the band’s excitement toward the upcoming dates, GUN’s Jools says: “Hey Gunnetts and Gunners – Some great news at last! We can’t wait to get back out on the road, it’s been a long time coming. It’s been over a year since we toured since this sh*t COVID thing happened, so let’s put that to bed and start the party!”

LIVE DATES:

Friday, November 12, 2021 – South Wales @ Planet Rockstock

Saturday, November 13, 2021 – Great Yarmouth @ HRH ABC Festival

Wednesday, December 01, 2021 – Bath @ Komedia

Thursday, December 02, 2021 – Buckley, North Wales @ The Tivoli

Friday, December 03, 2021 – Swansea, South Wales @ Hangar 18

Saturday, December 04, 2021 – Wolverhampton @ KK’s Steelmill

Tuesday, December 07, 2021 – Bury St Edmunds @ The Apex

Wednesday, December 08, 2021 – Manchester @ Night People

Thursday, December 09, 2021 – London @ Islington Assembly Rooms

Saturday, December 11, 2021 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom

Sunday, December 12, 2021 – Aberdeen, Scotland @ The Lemon Tree

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – Southampton @ The Engine Rooms

Wednesday, December 15, 2021- Newcastle @ The Cluny

Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Stoke on Trent @ Eleven

Friday, December 17, 2021 – Bradford @ Night Train

Saturday, December 18, 2021 – Milton Keynes @ The Stables

Sunday, December 19, 2021 – Hassocks near Brighton @ Mid Sussex Music Hall

For tickets and further information, visit www.gunofficial.co.uk

