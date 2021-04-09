Tangerine Dream announce change of Brighton concert date and venue

The New York Times have referred to Tangerine Dream as “The world’s leading synth band”. This is a really bold statement when you think of the likes of Kraftwerk and Depeche Mode to name just two. But clearly with this German electronic music group being founded in West Berlin in as early as 1967, they might just have a point.

Tangerine Dream were set to play live at the popular Concorde 2 on Brighton seafront on Wednesday 9th June 2021, however due to the ongoing Covid situation, the date and venue have been moved. They will now be appearing in Brighton on 23rd March 2022 at the CHALK venue. Ticket details HERE.

Despite a number of rotating members over the years, the band has achieved ongoing success. After releasing a huge number of records throughout the ’70s and ’80s, Tangerine Dream ultimately became synonymous with the “New Age” music genre.

Prepare for lush soundscapes, atmospheric synth sequences and ambient layers to spill throughout the main space in this sound-and-light spectacle.

Local promoters Atom Presents are putting on this rare Brighton concert by the band, which is going under the banner of ‘Tangerine Dream – From Virgin To Quantum Years 2022’.

