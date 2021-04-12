Premier League Match Day 31 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

Albion take on Everton, who have never won at the Amex, as the Seagulls look to pull themselves further clear of the relegation zone.

Jurgen Locadia and Wayne Rooney are previous scorers in this fixture.

The clubs didn’t meet at all from 1924 to 1979 and then again from 1983 to 2017.

Once again, Jose Izquierdo is on the bench for Albion, having not played at first team level for 103 weeks.