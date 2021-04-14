Portslade motorcyclist dies in crash
A motorcyclist from Portslade died in a crash yesterday morning (Tuesday 13 April).
The crash happened just south of the Stonepound crossroads at about 8.40am.
Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was tragically killed in a crash in Hassocks.
“A blue Suzuki motorcycle was travelling northbound on the A273 Brighton Road at about 8.42am when it was in collision with a dark blue Vauxhall Zafira.
“The incident occurred at the junction with Pound Gate.
“The motorcyclist – a 62-year-old man – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“The sole occupant of the Vauxhall – a 31-year-old local man – was uninjured.”
Sussex Police added yesterday: “A section of the road will remain closed for some time while investigations and recovery work are carried out.
“In the meantime, police are urging anyone who saw what happened – or anyone who captured the movements of either vehicle on dashcam shortly before the collision – to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Convent.”
