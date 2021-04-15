Saint Agnes announce Brighton gig

Saint Agnes are in their own words “a disgusting rock band from London”.

They formed in 2014 after Jon Tufnell saw Kitty Arabella Austen playing with her other band (Lola Colt) and proceeded to “tell everyone around me that I wanted to be in a band with her”. At first not keen, Kitty slowly came around and the duo worked up and recorded some material before making the decision to perform live. They recruited Ben Chernett and eventually drummer Andy Head. They then headed out into the big wide world, by releasing their debut single ‘Old Bone Rattle’.

Five singles later, the Brighton & Hove News Music Team twice caught up with Saint Agnes as part of The Great Escape new music festival in Brighton back in 2019. We attended and reviewed no less than 100 performances during the event.

On Thursday 9th May in Jubilee Square our photographer and reviewer Cris Watkins reported:

“Saint Agnes are here hot on the heels of their debut album release – ‘Welcome To Silvertown’ playing two shows across the festival and I will be there for both.

SA are a true rock band, their words not mine, but anyone who’s seen them before would wholeheartedly agree.

They kick off with ‘The Death Or Glory Gang’ with a huge riff from guitarist ‘Jon James Tufnell’ splitting the air in Jubilee Square, vocalist ‘Kitty Arabella’ climbing up to the left of the stage surveying the packed crowd below. We are then taken on a true rock n roll trip through the next 30 minutes. Highlights? The whole damn set but the slow burner ‘Witching Hour’ with its haunting bass line and ‘Diablo Take Me Home’ with it’s dark brooding southern rock vibe are both huge”.

Then on Saturday 11th May at The Prince Albert our photographer and reviewer Sara-Louise Bowrey stated:

“A definite must-see: Saint Agnes are a superb blend of straightforward and accessible garage-punk-rock with just enough dark and brutal vitality to keep you captivated from start to finish and wanting more.

Frenetic stage performances honed through furious gigging and with a slew of great shows under their belts, this London based four-piece should, if the wind blows fare for them, be set for great things”.

Now it’s your chance to catch this exciting band play live in Brighton, as they will be rockin’ The Green Door Store on Friday 29th October 2021. They last appeared at the same venue on 10th October 2018. That night’s setlist read: ‘The Death Or Glory Gang’, ‘Move Like A Ghost’, ‘Diablo, Take Me Home’, ‘Merry Mother Of God Go Round’, ‘Funeral Song’, ‘I Feel Dangerous Around You’, ‘Welcome To Silvertown’, ‘Black Horse’, ‘Dust’, ‘The Witching Hour’, ‘Sister Electric’.

You may be wondering what corkers they will be performing this time around. Well, it’s certain that we will be hearing tunes from their brand new ‘Vampire’ mini album, which is available in limited edition baby pink 12” vinyl – find it HERE or download it from their Bandcamp page HERE.

Purchase your Green Door Store tickets HERE or from your usual ticketing agency.

Find out more about Saint Agnes HERE.