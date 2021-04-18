Man with head injuries dies on Hove seafront

A man with head injuries died on Hove seafront this morning (Sunday 18 April).

The man was found by the corner of the A259 Kingsway and Langdale Gardens just after 6.30am.

The police and ambulance service were called to the scene.

Police cordoned off the southern end of Langdale Gardens.

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called at about 6.34am after a man was found with serious head injuries at the junction of Kingsway and Langdale Gardens in Hove.

“He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.”