Warm Digits announce a return to Brighton

Warm Digits are Newcastle-upon-Tyne’s thunderous motorik space-disco duo with a pounding post-punk pulse.

On their latest album ‘Flight Of Ideas’, (listen/purchase HERE) Warm Digits make a call to arms: when we all think our ideas are right, what are the costs of never believing you could be wrong? Looking back to the history of psychology to find out what happens when ideas outlive their sell-by date, with their vocal guests they set up a blistering musical exchange between fluorescent agit-funk, primary-coloured synth-bounce and fizzing sheets of guitar noise. The LP features vocal contributions from Maximo Park’s Paul Smith, The Lovely Eggs, The Orielles, Rozi Plain and the Delgados’ Emma Pollock.

On this album, Warm Digits burst into technicolour, with a record that effortlessly captures the kaleidoscopic abandon of their rapturously-received live shows while moving into increasingly accessible and tuneful territory. ‘Flight Of Ideas’ embraces a musically bright-eyed, even cautiously optimistic approach, filled with shameless melodicism and a more song-based sound, while never losing sight of the sonic hurricane that remains at the band’s core. Whether you dream of Can playing with the Chemical Brothers in an exploding fireworks factory, or if you’d rather hear Gang Of Four jamming with Giorgio Moroder on Jupiter, Warm Digits will turn your desires into reality.

Warm Digits are Andrew Hodson and Steve Jefferis. Their previous album for Memphis Industries, was titled ‘Wireless World’, (listen/purchase HERE) and saw the light of day in 2017. It featured guest vocals from Field Music and Sarah Cracknell, amongst others, and garnered plaudits from BBC 6Music including an “Album of the Day” slot and a 6 week playlist place for ‘Growth of Raindrops’ which featured the aforementioned Saint Etienne lead singer. A phenomenal live act, they have graced the stages of Bluedot, Green Man and Festival No.6 in recent years.

Warm Digits will be performing live in Brighton on Friday 26th November 2021 at The Hope & Ruin, as part of their select seven date ‘Flight Of Ideas’ tour. Purchase your tickets HERE, HERE or from Resident music.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team witnessed Warm Digits live when they played at the Concorde 2 in support of Poliça on 12th February 2020. Our reviewer stated: “I’ve not heard this group before and have to say that I am now a total convert.”. Read the whole article HERE.

Check out Warm Digits music on their Bandcamp page HERE.

For more information on the band, visit www.warmdigits.co.uk