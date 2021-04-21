Parked police cars help clog up seafront cycle lane after wands removed for resurfacing

Scores of cars have been parking in the new seafront cycle lane since it was resurfaced – including police cars.

New double yellow lines have yet to be painted, and the flexible wands separating the lane have not been put back in, meaning the lane is now a free for all.

Cycling campaigners have asked Sussex Police to ask officers not to set a bad example by parking in the lane.

After being shown pictures of the police cars parked up, the force has says it will investigate.

Meanwhile, the wands are set to be replaced tomorrow.

Cyclist Mark Strong, who took the picture above, said: “Of course in an emergency police drivers should be able to stop where they need to. But there’s no indication of that here – not even hazard lights.

“Brighton and Hove Police should be setting example for public, not adding to risk.”

And the Bricycles campaign tweeted: “We’ve also noticed Sussex Police parking in the temporary cycle lanes at times when carrying out checks on the seafront and would appreciate if they parked elsewhere as this compromises safety of people cycling.”

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: “We’ve requested further information from the person who took the photograph so we can look into this.

“Brighton and Hove Police is committed to keeping people safe on the roads. We work closely with partners in the local authority and local community groups to listen and respond to concerns raised by the public.

“It’s imperative that everyone plays their part to keep each other safe on the roads.”

A council spokesperson said: “The flexible wands were removed temporarily so that resurfacing work could be carried out.

“The wands will be reinstalled with work set to be completed, as scheduled, this coming Thursday.”