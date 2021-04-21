brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
The ‘JOY.’ of supporting local bands with The Prince Albert

Posted On 21 Apr 2021 at 8:38 pm
Well here’s some seriously good news for Brighton and Sussex area bands and eager gig goers!

Local promoters JOY. have this afternoon announced a month residency for every Thursday during July 2021 up at The Prince Albert. They will be putting on five concerts with three local acts per night.

Here’s the 15 band/artist line-up of local talent across the five Thursday’s this coming July:
Wife Swap USA, Sit Down, Monakis (1st July 2021)
Opus Kink, Keg, Bellydancer (8th July 2021)
Ciel, Ralph TV, Hanya (15th July 2021)
Lunar June, AtticOmatic, Eve Simmonds (22nd July 2021)                                                        Youth Sector, Slant, Currls (29th July 2021)

The Prince Albert will be the venue for the residency (pic Nick Linazasoro)

There’s certainly a buzz about this announcement among local fans and so it is very likely that all five nights will sell out in super quick time. Therefore, here are all the links for the tickets, grab yours now before they all sell out!

To view all 5 gigs – click HERE.

Tickets for Wife Swap USA, Sit Down, Monakis (1st July 2021) – click HERE.

Tickets for Opus Kink, Keg, Bellydancer (8th July 2021) – click HERE.

Tickets for Ciel, Ralph TV, Hanya (15th July 2021) – click HERE.

Tickets for Lunar June, AtticOmatic, Eve Simmonds (22nd July 2021) – click HERE.

Tickets for Youth Sector, Slant, Currls (29th July 2021) – click HERE.

The five gig flyer

