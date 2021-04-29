Flasher jailed for groping two women



A pervert who groped two women in broad daylight in Brighton city centre has been jailed.

Abdullah Rahman was caught after a passer-by helped in the search after hearing the first woman, who he had also exposed himself to, talking to police officers.

The passer-by spotted Rahman, 36, talking to other women and alerted police who arrested him.

Detective Sergeant Jenny Pietersen of Brighton CID said: “This swift police and public response ensured that Rahman was soon in custody and that no further women were assaulted.

“He had little choice but to admit his guilt and justice has been swiftly done.”

Rahman, unemployed and of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks imprisonment at Brighton Magistrates Court on 19 April.

He had previously denied two offences of sexual assault by touching over clothing and one offence of indecent exposure, but changed his plea.

The first incident happened in London Road shortly before midday on Monday 15 March and the other one in nearby Trafalgar Road a few minutes later.

In each case Rahman approached the women and sexually assaulted them before walking off. In the first case he also exposed himself to the victim.

As the first victim was talking to police officers a man passing by realised what was happening, himself helped to search the area and spotted Rahman nearby in the process of talking to other women who were strangers to him. He was immediately arrested