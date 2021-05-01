It should be all White now – Albion beat Leeds to go 10 points clear of drop zone

Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Leeds United 0

Albion all but secured their Premier League status as they move up to 14th in table. They are ten points in front of Fulham and twelve in front of West Bromwich Albion with a significant plus goal difference over both.

Albion went in front from a Pascal Gross penalty after Leeds Alioski had hauled down Danny Welbeck. Gross dispatching the penalty into the bottom left hand corner out of the reach Illan Meslier.

The Seagulls were on top but had to mindful of Leeds attacking prowess.