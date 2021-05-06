Police ask for help finding suspect after woman attacked in Hove

Police have issued a public appeal for help finding a man suspected of attacking a woman in Hove.

Sussex Police said yesterday (Wednesday 5 May) that Anthony Bert was wanted in connection with the assault.

The attack is understood to have taken place about six weeks ago, towards the end of March.

The force said: “Can you help us find wanted man Anthony Bert?

“Police are searching for the 60-year-old in connection with an assault on a woman in Hove on Tuesday 23 March.

“Anyone who sees him is urged to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 1170 of 23/03.

“Or, if you have information on his whereabouts, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online.”