UK Americana rock band Morganway are heading to Hove

Posted On 06 May 2021 at 8:28 pm
Morganway are heading to Hove

Striking six-part harmonies, energetic rhythms, catchy songs and a fiercely formidable live act – Morganway have made quite the impression on the UK’s rising Americana scene. Part country, part rock, with sprinklings of folk and something else entirely, it’s not easy categorising the band’s “delightfully unconventional sound” (Desperately Lost City).

Morganway

Founded by twin brothers Callum and Kieran Morgan, the shared lead vocals of Callum and SJ Mortimer, along with the band’s love of ‘70s west coast rock, has drawn comparisons to Fleetwood Mac. SJ’s powerhouse voice is at the centre, part-angel, part-banshee, while Nicole Terry’s stomping fiddle creates darker, folkier undercurrents coupled with Kieran’s distinctive guitar sound. Matt Brocklehurst (keys) and ‘Steady’ Eddy (drums) complete the lineup.

They released their self-titled debut album in August 2019 to widespread acclaim. With a summer of festivals including Glastonbury, Black Deer and Millport Country festival, sell-out shows in London, a national tour with CC Smugglers and a British Country Music Award Nomination for UK Band of the Year; Morganway have caught the attention of Whispering Bob, and were described by Maverick Magazine as “One of the best and most exciting prospects to emerge in a long time.”

Morganway debut album

Others have commented:

“A musically polished debut that holds the promise of an exciting future.” – The Arts Desk

​“A record full of energy, that threads so many different elements from various genres together to create a richly textured web of pure musical craftsmanship.” – Building Our Own Nashville

​”From start to finishing this is a brilliant debut album.” – Belles and Gals

​“This album is really raising the bar for anyone and everyone looking to come into Country and Americana right now.” – Think Country

“Americana-infused pop that builds on its awesome potential by delivering an impressive array of potential hit tracks.” 8/10 – The Digital Fix

“I haven’t heard folk-rock delivered as well as this since the golden heyday of Fairport, Trees, Eclection and Fotheringay… they leave latter-day Fleetwood Mac in the dust.” – Just Listen To This

The unforeseeable Coronavirus pandemic saw the band take a step away from the live scene to focus on writing. Now with new music and shows on the horizon, 2021 promises to be the next exciting chapter for Morganway.

The Brunswick (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Morganway have announced that they will be performing live at The Brunswick which is located at 1 Holland Road, Hove, BN3 1JF on Thursday 4th November 2021 – Purchase your tickets HERE.

Listen to and/or purchase the self-titled debut Morganway album HERE and check out their Bandcamp page HERE.

For further information on the band visit their official website www.morganway.co.uk

Gig flyer

