Patcham by-election result: Conservatives hold seat despite Green surge

The Conservatives have held on in the Patcham by-election with a victory for Anne Meadows who was previously elected for Labour in Moulsecoomb and Bevendean.

Councillor Meadows, who switched from Labour to the Conservatives before the last local elections, held on despite a vigorous by-election challenge from the Greens.

The Conservatives have 13 of the 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The votes cast were …

Anne Christine Meadows (Conservative) 2,011

Eliza Wyatt (Green) 1,733

Bruno De Oliveira (Labour) 879

Madeleine Joanna Primrose Hunter-Taylor (Liberal Democrat) 174

Charles Daniel Goodhand (UK Independence Party) 50

There were 23 rejected ballot papers.

The turnout was 43.84 per cent of an electorate of 11,106 – or 4,870 voters.

The seat became vacant with the resignation of Conservative councillor Lee Wares.

The Patcham ward has three seats. The other two are held by Conservative councillors Carol Theobald and Alistair McNair.