Dunk is disorderly – Captain’s dismissal costs Brighton and Hove Albion dear

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

The Seagulls suffered a heartbreaking defeat at Wolves and are still not safe from Premier League relegation.

The hosts started the match more brightly with Joao Moutinho forcing a save from Albion keeper Robert Sanchez early on.

Albion then took the match by the scruff of the neck and dominated possession.

From a Pascal Gross corner, Lewis Dunk thumped a header home to put Albion in front.

The same combination created two more similar chances for the Seagulls but Wolves keeper Rui Patricio was equal each time.

Albion had several other chances to double their lead through Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard.

The turning point of the match occurred 11 minutes into the second half. As Fabio Silva sprinted forward, he was clearly outpacing Dunk who tugged a large handful of the Wolves striker’s shirt and was immediately dismissed by referee Jon Moss.

Adama Traore replaced Rueben Neves and his physical presence was causing Albion problems. Within 15 minutes of coming on, he had literally danced through the Seagulls defence and planted an equaliser past Sanchez.

Albion now had to hang for a crucial point and looked like doing so, also having a few attacks and forays into the Wolves box

However, just as the clock ticked into time added on – and as Albion with backs to the wall struggled to defend – Morgan Gibbs-White fired in his first Premier League goal to give Wolves all three points.

Neal Maupay was also sent off at the final whistle for dissent as the Seagulls, who take on Champions League hopefuls West Ham at the Amex next, licked their wounds.

Hopefully, that result will be academic if Fulham fail to beat fellow relegation candidates Burnley at Craven Cottage tomorrow evening (Monday 10 May).