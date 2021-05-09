Half time with Hodges – Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion have had most of the possession and scoring opportunities and lead through a 13th minute Lewis Dunk header from a Pascal Gross corner.

The exact same combination has had at least two other attempts, saved well by Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio on both occasions.

Neal Maupay and Alireza Jahanbakhsh have also had good chances to double Albion’s lead.

Wolves started the brighter, with Joao Moutinho forcing Robert Sanchez into a good early save low down to his right.

Albion had claims for a penalty after Morgan Gibbs-White appeared to wrestle Dan Burn to the ground at a corner.

If they can keep their lead, the Seagulls are 45 minutes away from securing a fifth consecutive season in the Premier League.

The match is live on BBC One, with Bargain Hunt shunted from the schedule.

What Albion have showed once again is their own need for a best buy striker to seal the deal on an abundance of opportunities in front of goal.