Brighton based melancholy indie rocker Jimmy Herrity releases debut EP & announces local gig

Posted On 10 May 2021 at 4:42 pm
Jimmy Herrity

Brighton based lofi, melancholy indie rocker Jimmy Herrity has shared the first taste of his debut EP ‘Perfect Things’ with first single Enough, which is a colourful, energetic statement of malcontent on a journey through relentless grief during a global pandemic. Stream/purchase it HERE.

To accompany this release, Herrity has announced two post lockdown shows. The first of which will take place in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin at 11-12 Queens Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA on 26th June. It’s the first Friday night gig at ‘The Hope’ since March 2020 so it’s going to be a big one! The following night he will be appearing at Heartbreakers in Southampton.

Purchase your Brighton concert tickets HERE, HERE or from your usual ticket agency.

The Hope & Ruin (pic Nick Linazasoro)

“Suicide, isolation, addiction, regret and a little bit of much needed hope…”

‘Perfect Things’ is a 4 track look at the last two years of Jimmy’s life following the loss of his brother to suicide in 2019. ‘Enough’ is second on the track listing and offers a more frustrated take on loss.

‘Perfect Things’ EP

“Grief is relentless. I did all the right things, exercise, good diet, saw doctors, talked about it, but nothing can ever change the horrendous fact that my brother and best friend took his own life. ‘Enough’ is about a point last autumn where I was at the end of my tether, I was pretty much dependent on alcohol just to shut my head up, I couldn’t take anymore and I finally understood why people cross the line. But I pulled myself back, thankfully something always draws my attention away. It’s an interesting part of grieving, the pure frustration, compared to the other songs on the EP which are much more vulnerable and deal directly with the sadness of the loss and missing the person. There’s a lot here, suicide, isolation, addiction, regret and a little bit of much needed hope”

Jimmy Herrity

It’s been a big year for Jimmy Herrity. Rising to prominence in 2020 after releasing four introspective and homemade heartbreakers during lockdown, Herrity has been picked up by X Ray touring, found support from Clash Magazine, Radio X and BBC Introducing to name a few. Jimmy and his band were also selected to play their debut live show on Twitch / Scruff Of The Neck TV in February 2021, accompanied by an interview with Radio X’ Jack Wood, which was viewed live by over 2.5k people.

Herrity’s music offers a powerful insight to the devastation of bereavement by suicide. Some songs deal with this explicitly, others are far more subtle, but they share in common the pain that is woven into the DNA of every word. Melodic hooks, raw lyricism, lush soundscapes and heart pounding dynamics are the tools on Herrity’s belt, and desire is his fuel… desire to turn pain into art and find hope among ruin.

Follow Jimmy Herrity: Facebook / Bandcamp / Instagram

Flyer

 

