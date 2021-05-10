brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
The Rossi Bar to celebrate a night of Brighton Rock’n’Roll

Posted On 10 May 2021 at 3:21 pm
The Rossi Bar to host decent Saturday night out! (pic Nick Linazasoro)

On Saturday 17th July, The Rossi Bar, which can be found at 8 Queens Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, is set to play host to an evening of sweaty Brighton Rock’n’Roll.

The compact venue, which is located up from Brighton’s main clock tower and just a few doors down from The Hope & Ruin, will be steering lucky concert goers down their spiral staircase to the basement area from 7:30pm onwards. Capacity is limited and punters will be admitted on a first come first served basis as they part with their £4 entry fee. It’s certainly worth arriving on time, otherwise you will miss the boat so to speak.

On the bill are a trio of decent local grassroots bands. Let’s meet them:

DIRT ROYAL

Dirt Royal are a three piece Rock and Roll band from Brighton drawing influence from Punk, Indie and Garage Rock. They combine satirical lyrics and upbeat music with a catchy chorus and infectious melody.

After releasing their debut album and various singles since formation, they have now released their second album ‘Great Expectations’ with Time For Action Records.

Dirt Royal have been a consistent part of the Brighton and south coast music scene supporting the likes of Sham 69, From the Jam and 100 Yards Stare amongst other iconic bands. Having taken their brand of energy packed live performances on tour across the UK and Europe they are now working hard on the follow up release to their second album.

Find out more on their social media links:
Facebook / YouTube / Twitter

SWEET JONNY

Sweet Jonny

Sweet Jonny  refer to themselves as “A gutter garage rock band from a do-nothing town. Your new nightmare neighbours”. Some would reasonably argue that they are Brighton’s finest Garage Rock and Roll band.

The band cut their teeth on the DIY underground music scene and broke into the local Brighton and London scenes with a reputation for raucous blistering live shows and powerfully raw sets. 2021 sees the band head back into the studio to start work on their second album with more shows lined up and a Scottish and Irish tour in the works.

Find out more on their social media links:
Facebook / Website / YouTube / Spotify

PROJECTOR HEADS

Projector Heads

Projector Heads are a new freaky Punk band from Brighton, who formed earlier this year. They are ready to invade the Brighton music scene with their Fuzzy Big Racket.

With music recently uploaded onto their socials, they are already gathering interest and bookings for the future, The 17th July will be their first show and will kick it off with a bang!

Find out more on their social media links:
Facebook / Bandcamp / Instagram

Concert flyer

