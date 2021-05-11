Blind woman embarks on Captain Tom-style charity challenge

A blind pensioner is embarking on her own version of Captain Tom’s walking challenge by pledging to walk 1000 steps every day this week.

Margaret Weir lost her own sight due to glaucoma but is taking on the sponsored walk to help others facing blindness in poorer parts of the world.

The 86-year-old from Brighton is challenging herself to walk 1000 steps a day for a week, from Monday 10 May to Sunday 16 May.

She walks with a three wheeled walker: “like Captain Tom!”

Margaret will be raising funds for international disability charity CBM’s Light Up Lives appeal www.lightuplives.net, which aims to improve access to sight-saving surgery and other eye treatment for people facing avoidable blindness in developing countries.

Until 20 May, the UK government will double all public donations to the Light up Lives appeal – including sponsorship via Mrs Weir’s Justgiving page.

Around 75% of all blindness globally could be prevented or treated. But in poorer parts of the world, many people do not have access to treatments that could prevent blindness or restore their vision.

Margaret herself has a rare form of glaucoma and is registered blind. In the past she has had five sight operations, including a cataract operation and is grateful for the excellent medical care that she has received here in the UK.

She said: “I can’t help but think of all the people in developing countries who would be able to see if they had surgery.”

To date Margaret has raised £250 on Justgiving and hopes that she will be able to raise “quite a lot more”.