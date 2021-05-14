A time to step back and say thank you

This is my last Brighton and Hove News column as leader of the opposition ahead of me handing over at Annual Council on Thursday 20 May.

It’s been a real honour to have led the city I call home, both as leader of the council and the opposition.

I want to thank everyone who has supported me in my time as Labour leader, in particular, council officers, my deputy Councillor John Allcock and my fellow Labour councillors, as well as Labour Party members across Brighton and Hove.

As Labour leader I sought to remove the barriers between residents and politicians by improving the way we communicate and fostering a healthy dialogue with people across the city.

I want to thank everyone who has engaged with my columns, sent me your ideas and got in touch with your views – we took all of these on board as we set the direction for the city.

I’ll also always take pride in playing my part in seeing the city through the initial stages of the covid-19 pandemic, overseeing the building of more council and affordable homes, and setting up the city’s first ever climate assembly.

I’m taking a step back for a short while as my business is growing and I’m somebody who likes to throw myself 100 per cent into everything I do.

With my business taking off, I feel now is the right time to hand over the leader of the opposition role on Brighton and Hove City Council.

This will enable me to spend more time in my ward, working with and supporting the residents of East Brighton who have been hit hard by the pandemic, with many struggling with housing costs and relying on food banks.

I really love the work I do in the community where I am the co-event director of East Brighton parkrun, a member of GoodGym and a member of the Brighton Cooking Club.

I have recently become involved in the set-up of Brighton Community Workshop and Tool Library – I’m really excited about getting this project off the ground to benefit the whole city.

I will remain a very active and vocal member of the Labour group and will continue to work towards delivering Labour’s Corporate Plan in the best interests of the city.

Councillor Nancy Platts is the outgoing leader of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.