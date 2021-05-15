Premier League Match Day 36 – Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United
Florin Andone makes his first appearance in an Albion first team squad since August 2019 as he is named as a substitute.
Pascal Gross is Albion captain in the absence of Lewis Dunk.
Steve Alzate also makes a rare first team appearance
Albion have yet to lose to West Ham since returning to the top flight in 2017.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.