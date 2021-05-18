Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Manchester City 1

The big news – Albion are back in the stripes. The team emerged in next season’s kit.

On the pitch it took two minutes for Ikay Gundogan to score at the back post not long after Joao Cancelo was sent off for denying Danny Welbeck a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Soon after that Welbeck hobbled off injured.

Leondro Trossard replaced him rather than Aaron Connolly.

Since then Albion have flattered to deceive and have hardly bothered Ederson in the City goal.

But at least stripes are back.