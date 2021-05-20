Brighton Indy back in print tomorrow

The Brighton Indy will be back in print from tomorrow (Friday 21 May) – just over a year after publication was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first edition will be a giveaway but from Friday 4 June the 72-page newspaper will go on sale in newsagents with a cover price of £1.

The Brighton and Hove Independent was a free pick-up published by JPi Media, owner of a series of weeklies across Sussex and dozens of titles up and down the country.

The company is now owned by National World which bought the JPi Media business for £10 million at the end of last year.

It promised to invest in local news – and the relaunch of the Brighton and Hove Independent as the Brighton Indy is part of the plan

Indy editor Nicola Caines said: “We will be bringing readers a fabulous mix of good, strong local stories through a team of writers and columnists that live and work in the city and are positive and passionate about it.

“We want the news coverage to be uncompromising but supportive of the city, celebrating success, talking to the community groups and charities that help the vulnerable, really highlighting the community spirit that is alive and well but occasionally gets forgotten.”

Gary Shipton, regional director and editor-in-chief, said: “Brighton is such a special place and, as we leave lockdown behind us, deserves a weekly title of this quality.

“This paper will be at the very heart of Brighton life and we have already heard that the community is as excited about it as we are.”

The publisher – a commercial rival to Brighton and Hove News – said that the Indy would return “in a contemporary 72-page format with a vast array of news, arts, entertainments and sports coverage”.

JPi Media added: “The Brighton Indy will reflect the generous beating heart of Brighton.

“A new lifestyle and culture section will run alongside the TV guide, covering the arts scene, shopping, food and drink, fitness, reviews, books and cinema – and a 12-page Brighton and Hove Albion FC weekly supplement will be the crowning glory.”

Mr Shipton said: “Congratulations to our new owners National World for putting the Indy back on the streets of Brighton – and with such flair and style.

“There has never been a stronger signal of the value of great local journalism.”