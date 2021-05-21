Plans to turn two historic Brighton mansions into flats

A Brighton building maintenance company is planning to turn Stanmer House and Patcham Place into flats.

KSD Group owns the leasehold to both listed mansions, using Patcham Place as offices and until last year leasing out Stanmer House as a restaurant and potential hotel.

It has now asked for pre-application advice for a change of use for Grade I listed Stanmer House, keeping a cafe and restaurant on the ground floor, and creating a new exhibition space and ten flats.

It also wants to turn Grade II listed Patcham Place’s stable block into four holiday lets.

And it proposes building ten affordable homes and eco-holiday lets at a separate site at the New Pit Depot in Lewes, which it also owns.

KSD Group’s Jason Gargan said: “We want to make sure these buildings can be enjoyed by people. We don’t want them falling back into the condition that we picked them up in.

“When we bought Patcham Place, it was completely derelict and when we took back Stanmer House last year, behind the scenes it was absolutely trashed.

“As owners of a Grade I listed property we have responsibilities for their upkeep, and have to use original materials.

“We have got great respect for those old listed buildings and we have got to look at the plans from a viability point of view.

“Stanmer House is a beautiful property but it just doesn’t work as a commercial venue. There’s been six or seven attempts to do that, and they’ve all bailed and ended up going into administration or transferring away.

“We are trying to push at an open door in terms of returning it to what it was originally intended for. That’s the only viable way forward for us to fund the two to three million pound bill to restore it.

“Before we bought it, Patcham Place had been used as a place for people to stay – a B&B, a Travelodge, a youth hostel.

“It’s a beautiful building overlooking a park. It’s in a residential area it’s the only commercial building of its size in Patcham.

“It’s not really suitable office space for a company of our size.”

The plans, submitted to the South Downs National Park, retain Stanmer House’s entrance hall, but knock down a modern kitchen extension, to be replaced by one of the new flats.

Half the cafe would double as an exhibition space for boards explaining the history of the house and surrounding park.

The basement would hold a gym and other leisure rooms for the use of residents.

Jason Knight, chair of Stanmer Resident’s Committee, said the village was happy the cafe would remain open, but there was some nervousness about the proposed flats.

“People that live and own properties that are currently in the courtyard of Stanmer House are very worried because the extension will cut their views of the woodland.

“The biggest worry in the village is the change to the community feel that those sorts of flats might bring.

“We do understand that the house has to be commercially viable and no one has managed to make that happen yet, so we are totally supportive of a Stanmer House that’s still open and we love the fact the cafe’s still open.

“For us it just needs to have some reflection of Stanmer House as a historic building. The basement being made into TV rooms and a gym doesn’t seem to reflect the heritage of the park and the community of Stanmer Village.”

A spokesman for the Brighton Society said: “In principle we support the proposals to change the use of use of both buildings to

residential which is closer to their original uses than the current uses, and agree that this will be a more economically sustainable solution in the long term.

“We agree that the scale, internal ceiling heights and character of the residential accommodation in both listed buildings makes them unsuitable to conversion for affordable housing, and support the proposal to use the Lewes Depot site to provide the affordable housing component for both proposals.

“It is important that the future detailed plans respect the listed status, the historical importance and architectural quality and detail of both these early Georgian mansions and their settings, including the parking arrangements for residents.

“We look forward to reviewing the more detailed proposals in due course when these are developed.”

KSD applied for a new licence for Stanmer House on the same terms as it had previously had, to serve alcohol and food and host a variety of entertainment including dancing, boxing and wrestling into the early hours.

It says it now intends to amend that licence to more closely reflect its plans for a daytime cafe.