Police helicopter scrambled after man slashed in the street

A knifeman is being hunted following after a man was slashed in the street this morning.

The police helicopter was scrambled after the attack in Chatham Place in the Seven Dials area of Brighton at 8.25am this morning.

Residents of Chatham Place said they were woken by shouting and then the road was filled with police cars and ambulances.

Police are now appealing for anyone with dash-cam, doorbell or mobile phone footage to come forward.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police are responding to a report of an assault involving a knife in Chatham Place, Brighton at 8.25am on Friday (21 May).

“The victim suffered a slash wound that is not life-threatening or life-changing.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspect, who is believed to be known to the victim.

“The incident is being treated as isolated and there is not thought to be any threat to the wider community at this time.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has relevant dash-cam, doorbell or mobile phone footage is urged to report online or call 101, quoting 248 of 21/05.”