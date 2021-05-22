Average Sex to kick off UK tour at Brighton’s Green Door Store

Londoners, Average Sex whose songs are gorgeous and their gigs are hectic, have announced that they will be kicking off their UK tour this coming September with an appearance at The Green Door Store in Brighton on Thursday 2nd September.

With Average Sex it’s love at first sight and love at first listen – just depends whether you see them live or hear one of their records first. If you like girls, boys, guitars, melodies and something to dance to then Laetitia, Sam, Louise, Finn and Jamie might well be your new BFFs.

Finding love, falling out of love, slashing tyres, eating ice cream – all the major subjects are covered in classic three-minute pop gems that you will still be humming days later.

Average Sex grab aspects of post-punk and add their own personalities, resulting in something both noisy and pretty damn inspiring. They have played shows in Paris and Amsterdam supporting The Charlatans.

Their debut 4 track EP ‘Ice Cream’ (featuring ‘Ugly Strangers’, ‘We’re Done’, ‘Hey Boy’ and ‘Ice Cream’) was released in December 2017 through Tim Burgess’ (of The Charlatans) O Genesis Recordings. The artwork for the EP was designed by the band’s vocalist and illustrator Laetitia Bocquet and was released on beautiful 12” transparent vinyl. Standout track ‘Ice Cream’ is a two minutes and eighteen seconds of perfect indie pop that recalls the Shop Assistants before the major label album mixed with Alvvays. It really is a total joyous nugget of pop. The indie kids are gonna lose their anoraks to this.

Their follow up EP, ‘Melodie’ came out the following year also on O Genesis Recordings and featured four reasons to love them more: ‘Melodie’, ‘Ne Moublie Pas’, ‘Sociopath’ and ‘U Suck’. That summer the band spent their time in a van going up and down the country playing gigs and festivals.

Average Sex are like the band you’ve been matched with on a dating site, so be free and go meet them for a drink. Watch their ‘Melodie’/‘Sociopath’ video HERE.

You can grab copies of their 11 track ‘Hey Boy’ tour CD HERE.

Purchase your Average Sex Green Door Store tickets HERE, HERE or from Resident

Further information on the band can be found HERE.