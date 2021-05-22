What would you save from a fire? Brighton Fringe show offers revealing insights

If your home was on fire, what one thing would you save? A Brighton Fringe virtual exhibition offers some revealing insights.

The exhibition – called Treasure – reveals the surprising and often touching stories that people have about the one thing that they would hate to lose.

It features contributions from the likes of DJ Fat Boy Slim, chef Momma Cherri, crime writer Elly Griffiths, MP Peter Kyle and comedy songwriter Hannah Brackenbury.

And apart from sharing pictures, stories and insights, the month-long show will raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Each person’s choice reveals something you didn’t know about them. Their stories will stay with you long after the event.

“There are about 37,000 house fires in Britain each year and the survivors of these can end up losing everything.

“Most are caused by cooking, smoking materials, electrical items and candles.

“The effects of a fire are devastating and, aside from the injuries that can occur, many people lose all or some of their belongings.”

Among those who sat for the exhibition by Brighton photographer Simona George was Chief Fire Officer Dawn Whittaker.

She said: “If you do have possessions that are important to you, consider putting them in a fireproof box.

“I must stress though, no matter how important an item is to you, never go back into a burning building to get it.

“It is also important to have a fire escape plan and make sure everyone you live with understands it – and preferably have a working smoke detector and alarm that could alert you if a fire starts when you are asleep.”

The fire service said that Treasure would run as a virtual event throughout the Brighton Fringe from next Friday (28 May) to Sunday 27 June.

Booking is required and 50 per cent of all proceeds go to the Fire Fighters Charity.

To book tickets, visit www.brightonfringe.org/whats-on/treasure-what-would-you-save-146752.

For more information, visit www.simonageorgephotography.com/projects.