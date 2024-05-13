Sussex students have set up a protest on Falmer campus, demanding that the university tell them what companies it is investing in, denounce Israel and fly the Palestinian flag over Sussex House.

The demonstrators have put up tents on Library Square, which they have renamed Liberation Square.

In videos from the camp posted on social media, calls of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” led by someone on a megaphone can be heard.

Mohammed Nasser, president of the university’s Friends of Palestine society told Brighton and Hove News: “This liberation zone is based on seven demands, which we have posted on our Instagram.

“Until the university meets out demands we will not leave here.”

The demands are that the University of Sussex:

Disclose all investments

Divest from complicity in genocide.

Invest in Palestinian students, academics and institutions.

Protect freedom of expression and END REPRESSION of Palestinian voices.

Denounce Israel’s colonial genocide of Palestinians.

Uphold the academic boycott and cut ties with Israeli higher education institutions.

Fly the flag of Palestine over Sussex House

All power to @SussexUni students as they join the worldwide camps on campus! ✊🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/LpGLv77G4d — Brighton PSC (@BrightonPSC) May 13, 2024

Last week, sussex’s Professor Sasha Roseneil was one of several vice chancellors who met with education secretary Gillian Keegan to discuss anti-Semitism on campus in the context of pro-Palestinian protests.

A University of Sussex spokesperson said: “The University has a foundational commitment to academic freedom and freedom of speech within the law and is committed to an inclusive, respectful, and supportive learning environment.

“In light of, this we respect students’ right to engage in peaceful and non-disruptive protest.

“We ask those students who are protesting not to cause disruption or disturbance to other students during this vital time in the academic year nor to interrupt the wider work of the university.”