Premier League Match Day 38 – Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls conclude a Premier League season at Arsenal for the second time in three years and will try, as they did in 2019, to thwart the Gunners’ European aspirations.

A few eyebrows may be raised as Graham Potter again names two goalkeepers on the bench – this time Tom McGill alongside Jason Steele.

And with no recognised front man – Neal Maupay is suspended and Danny Welbeck is injured – Potter looks likely to play Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Leondro Trossard up front together.

Lewis Dunk returns from suspension and Aaron Connolly and Percy Tau are both on the bench.

The match is due to kick off at 4pm in front of 10,000 fans at the Emirates.