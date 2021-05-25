Craft brewer bets on old Brighton bookmakers
A craft brewer plans to open a shop in a former bookmakers in Brighton.
Lost and Found, which was started in Brighton, wants to convert the former Ladbrokes in Ditchling Road into a store, with a couple of tables for tastings.
The old betting shop is currently operating as a private covid-19 testing site and minor injuries centre.
Lost and Found’s owner, We Are A Company, has applied for planning permission to Brighton and Hove City Council.
The company’s planning consultants Lewis and Co Planning said that the change would have a “positive impact” on Fiveways.
It said that the owners want to stay open until 10pm on weekdays and 11pm at weekends, in line with neighbouring takeaways, restaurants, a convenience store and the local pub.
Lewis and Co director Luke Carter said that the idea behind the new outlet was to sell specialist craft beers and to have a few tables for people to sample the drinks.
He said that Lost and Found’s beer was a “quality” offering, with premium pricing, adding: “Lost and Found has identified the site as an improving area of Brighton.
“Fiveways has quite a lively parade with a lot of quality cafés, bakeries and other independent retailers around there. It’s crying out for this.”
To view the planning application and comment, search on the council’s website for BH2021/01824.
