Fire crews carry out rescue after car crashes into house
Fire crews carried out a rescue after one person needed help when a car crashed into a house.
A fence and one wall of the bungalow were demolished when the crash happened in Peacehaven last night (Sunday 30 May).
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that it was called to Highsted Park, on the corner of Telscombe Road, shortly before 10pm.
The fire service said that no one was hurt in the incident.
Fire crews ensured the building was safe.
