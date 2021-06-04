Brighton & Hove Albion release Jose Izquierdo

Brighton and Hove Albion have released former Colombian international Jose Izquierdo after the midfielder spent almost four years at the club.

Izquierdo had to train separately when he initially arrived at Lancing as it took the Albion longer than expected to obtain a work permit for the player.

He scored some sensational goals, mainly long range efforts against West Ham – and finished off a sensational move away at Stoke during Albion’s first Premier League season.

Sadly for the international, he suffered an injury during the 2018 World Cup during Columbia’s group match.

This limited his future Seagulls appearances.

He didn’t feature in the first team for almost exactly two years from April 2019 until a brief substitute cameo appearance away at Sheffield United in April when again he almost scored from distance.

When he joined the club he was at that time the Albion record signing. He played just 48 times in four years, scoring five goals.