Troubled families to receive more help in Brighton and Hove

A £1 million grant has been awarded to help “troubled families” in Brighton and Hove, the government has announced.

Conservative councillor Vanessa Brown welcomed the cash and a new name for the “Troubled Families Programme” which is to be renamed the “Supporting Families Programme”.

The programme has helped more than 2,000 families in Brighton and Hove from 2015 to 2020 and about 400 more over the past year.

The £1 million grant is for the current 2021-22 financial year and is expected to help hundreds of families.

Some of the families include children who have poor school attendance, who have been in trouble with the law or who have a pattern of anti-social behaviour.

The children may have significant problems with their physical or mental health, may suffer domestic abuse or violence or need statutory child protection.

One or more of their parents or carers may be unemployed, in trouble with the law, suffer from their own health problems or be a victim of domestic abuse or violence.

Councillor Brown said: “I always had reservations about the name of the programme as it seemed to label families so I was pleased to read that from April 2022 it will be called the Supporting Families Programme. This feels far more inclusive.

“There is national evidence to show that giving help and support to families as early as possible stops problems from escalating and this money will hopefully help the council to achieve this.

“The programme will work with vulnerable families who are experiencing multiple disadvantages. These could be domestic abuse, bereavement, poor mental health, job loss, poverty, etc.

“It will be a multi-agency approach. The data will be collated and the outcomes for the families will be reported.

“This specific government money should help a number of families achieve a more stable, happier life.”