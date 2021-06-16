Brighton & Hove Albion kick off Premier League season away at Burnley

Albion kick off the new Premier League season away at Burnley on Saturday 14 August followed by Watford at home on Saturday 21 August.

Other notable fixtures include Crystal Palace away on Saturday 25 September, Arsenal at home on Saturday 2 October and an earlier than usual visit from champions Manchester City on Monday 25 October.

The other northwest giants Liverpool and Manchester United visit the Amex on Saturday 12 March and Saturday 7 May next year respectively.

Champions League winners and European Champions Chelsea come to the Amex on Tuesday 8 February while newly promoted Brentford play their first Amex match as a Premier League team six weeks earlier on Boxing Day (Sunday 26 December).

Any Albion fans wanting a pre-Christmas excursion may be excited to see that the Seagulls are scheduled to play Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday 18 December.

The Seagulls have a great opportunity to rack up some early points in open those opening two fixtures which are followed by Everton at home over the August bank holiday weekend.

However, Albion had a similarly easy start in 1982!