Black Deer Festival 2021 cancelled!
Award-winning Black Deer Festival have sadly announced that this year’s event will no longer be taking place. Their official statement reads thus:
The event was to run across three days – 19th, 20th and 21st June 2021 and was to feature established and legendary acts to fresh, exciting newcomers, from a diverse mix of incredible talent from the world of Americana, Folk, Country and beyond. Check out the 2019 festival highlights video HERE and the 2018 festival highlights video HERE.
