40th anniversary tour by The Beat postponed

Legendary 2-Tone Punk Ska Reggae Group The Beat led by vocalist Dave Wakeling were to celebrate their 40th Anniversary with an 18 date UK tour, which included a Brighton date at the Concorde 2 on Wednesday 7th July. But like many other concerts up and down the land, this has fell foul of the current covid restrictions!

The band’s announcement reads thus:

Keep an eye out for the next tour dates by visiting www.davewakeling.com

On the 15th June the Concorde 2 posted the following:

The Beat formed in 1979 and released their debut single, an infectious cover of the Smokey Robinson classic ‘Tears Of A Clown’ on 2-Tone Records which went straight into the UK national charts at No.6. Along with their contemporaries The Specials, Madness, and The Selecter, The Beat became an overnight sensation.

Over the course of the next five years The Beat released three studio albums ‘I Just Can’t Stop It’, ‘Wha’ppen?’ and ‘Special Beat Service’. The Beat toured the world alongside artists such as The Clash, The Police, The Specials, The Pretenders, REM, Talking Heads, and David Bowie.

The Beat enjoyed a series of classic hit singles between 1979-1983 such as ‘Mirror In The Bathroom‘, ‘Best Friend’, ‘Can’t Get Used To Losing You’, ‘Hands Off…She’s Mine’, ‘Too Nice To Talk To’, ‘Drowning’, ‘Doors Of Your Heart’, ‘Save It For Later’, ‘I Confess’, ‘Stand Down Margaret’ and ‘Twist And Crawl’.

