Have a cracking night out in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin

It has been announced today that Acid Box Promotions are putting on an exciting gig at The Hope & Ruin featuring Mexico’s Sei Still on Thursday 30th September 2021.

Sei Still to me conjures up an updated version of a wonderful mixture of early Kraftwerk, Neu!, Hawkwind, Moon Duo, Stereolab and Rakta, rolled up into one fabulous continual motorik space jam, where the avid listener is transported into an early 1970’s psychedelic world of dreamscapes and illicit substances. It’s music that you play loud and close your eyes and float off to……….

Sei Still have spent the last few years cultivating a notorious reputation in their native Mexico, sharing the stage with the likes of Stereolab, Kikagaku Moyo, Holy Wave, Institute, New Candys, 10 000 Russos and Lorelle Meets The Obsolete.

Last year saw the band release their self-titled album via London based Fuzz Club Records. Check it out HERE and also their other material on their own Bandcamp page HERE.

Sei Still consists of:

Mateo Sánchez Galán (guitar, vocals)

Sebsatián Rojas (Farfisa 233, Moog Mother 32)

Andrés Lupone (bass)

Lucas Martín (Acetone Top9, Pandero)

Jerónimo Martín (drums)

You can purchase your tickets in advance from the following outlets:

Seetickets / Fatsoma / Resident Brighton

Find out more about Sei Still HERE.