Sewerage work may mean hold ups in store along busy Hove road

Building work alongside one of Hove’s busiest roads looks likely to mean some hold ups over the coming few weeks, Brighton and Hove City Council has warned.

The council said: “Work to support the development of the Big Yellow Storage site in Old Shoreham Road is set to begin from Monday (28 June).

“The work to connect the development at the junction of Holmes Avenue to the sewer network means it will be necessary to close part of the road, cycle lane and pedestrian footway in three stages.

“Once each stage is completed, the road will be returned to normal until the next stage begins.

“The work, which is being carried out by the developer, will be done as follows

The week beginning Monday 28 June – Work on the westbound traffic lane, meaning traffic will merge with the current cycle lane. Pedestrians will continue to use the footway.

The week beginning Monday 5 July – Work on the cycle lane, meaning cyclists will merge with traffic on the westbound traffic lane. Pedestrians will continue to use the footway.

The week beginning Monday 12 July – Work on the pedestrian footway. Pedestrians will be redirected on to the cycle lane and cyclists will merge with traffic on the westbound traffic lane.

…

“We apologise for the inconvenience while this work is carried out.”