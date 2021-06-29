BREAKING NEWS

Council to shoulder £300k cost of Brighton school becoming an academy

Posted On 29 Jun 2021
Brighton and Hove City Council looks likely to shoulder costs estimated to total £317,000 when Moulsecoomb Primary School becomes an academy.

Most of the sum – about £301,000 – is a result of the school’s growing deficit and is more than previously expected.

The council has also forecast a bill covering legal and pension actuary costs of about £16,000.

At a meeting of the council’s Policy and Resources Committee on Thursday (1 July), councillors will be asked to use the council’s “general fund” to foot the bill.

The total would otherwise have to be absorbed from money budgeted for other local authority maintained schools in Brighton and Hove.

The decision is being made as the school’s sponsor – the Pioneer Academy trust – said that it would fully fund the year 6 residential trip scheduled for next year.

Pioneer said: “The trust knows how important experiences like these are to help develop children’s knowledge, skills and friendships and wants every one of their students to benefit from these opportunities.”

The multi-academy trust, which is expected to take over the school from September, said that it would also put in more support for staff at the school.

It has already pledged to fund a free extra uniform for every child at Moulsecoomb Primary in the 2021-22 school year.

Green councillor Hannah Clare criticised the government for pushing ahead with the move to turn the school into an academy despite significant local opposition.

Councillor Clare, who chairs the Children, Young People and Skills Committee, said: “These costs are eye-watering – and it’s shameful that the government are not only taking away the school from our community but forcing us to pay for it too.

“This is just one of many ways the government are forcing their failed ideology of academy schools on the city, no matter the feelings of the parents, children and staff.

Councillor Hannah Clare

“We are taking the funding from our ‘general fund’, meaning it will not impact other schools in the city. But this will have an impact on the council budget overall, proving once again that academisation is a no-win for everybody.

“We remain committed to fight against the forced academisation at Moulsecoomb Primary School.”

Pioneer said: “The pandemic has meant there has been a lot of pressure on those working in education.

“Providing proper support to staff is vital and the trust have been spending some time thinking through the type of support that they will be able to offer this autumn term.”

Adam Sutton

The aim is to help everyone from head teacher Adam Sutton and his senior leadership team to classroom teachers, those focused on children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) as well as admin and other support staff.

Pioneer said: “The trust will then assess the needs of the school each half term and adjust any support needed accordingly.”

Pioneer’s chief executive Lee Mason-Ellis said: “Promoting the wellbeing of our staff and pupils is really important to us and we are keen to make sure everyone is supported.

“Our motto is Safe – Happy – Learning. We treat everyone as equal, celebrate diversity and protect the health, safety and welfare of everyone in our care.”

Last week Mr Sutton said: “Year 6 students had an amazing time in Hindleap Warren this week and I am pleased that the costs for the year 6 residential trip next year will be fully covered.”

