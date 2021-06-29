BREAKING NEWS

Monakis announce headline Brighton gig

Posted On 29 Jun 2021 at 12:50 pm
Friday 23rd July is certainly hotting up as one of THE exciting dates on the Brighton gig calendar, with already announced performances in town by the likes of Carl Cox, Inertia, and Young Francis Hi-Fi. Now add into the mix the truly awesome Monakis who will be supported by SNAYX and MUFF and you have the perfect ingredients for an explosive night out in Brighton.

The Rossi Bar will be hosting the concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

The selected venue for this new Monakis gig will be The Rossi Bar, which is located at 8 Queens Road, BN1 3WA and tickets are a mere £3 on the door. That equates to a mere £1 per band – BARGAIN! Doors open at 8pm, so I would get down there early if I were you!

Let’s meet the bands……….

Monakis live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 19.12.20 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pics to enlarge!)

Monakis are a new wave punk trio from Brighton. Debuting in December 2019 the band comprises James Porter (bass/vocals), Aaron Butler (guitar/vocals) and Joe McTaggart (drums).

Monakis bring a heavy hitting, raw, fast paced sound to the underground scene. The band have already been turning heads with their huge amounts of energy and aggression that go into their live performances. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team are aware of this having already witnessed blitzkrieg performances by them. Check out one of our reviews HERE.

Monakis  live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 08.03.20 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pics to enlarge!)

You can hear a wide range of influences within their music, Aaron provides unique and authentic guitar melodies, inspired by the likes of Andy Gill of Gang Of Four. This combined with the technical beats from Joe, as well as in your face classic punk spat vocals, brings with it a nostalgia for the likes of Cockney Rejects and The Sex Pistols. The lyrics take a literal and direct approach to issues with modern society and politics. Monakis want to provide a voice for our generation, protest, and unite people through their music.

Check them out on Spotify HERE.

www.instagram.com/wearemonakis

SNAYX live at the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea 21.5.21 (pics Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography) (click on pics to enlarge!)

SNAYX (pronounced ‘Snakes’) are a British punk rock duo consisting of Charlie Herridge (vocals/guitar) and Ollie Horner (bass/backing vocals) hailing from the South East.

They are renowned for ferocious live sets which include session player Josh Caplin on drums. They specialise in visceral, hard-hitting bass riffs and mix post-punk and grime punk into one delicious killer cocktail.

SNAYX are set to shake up the scene in 2021 and are certain to bring Snake-like charm and swagger to stages across the UK.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have had the pleasure of witnessing loud sets by these lads. Check out one of our reports HERE.

snayx.com

MUFF (click on pics to enlarge!)

MUFF are five Riot Grrrls from Brighton. The lineup features Jade (vocals), Anna (lead guitar), Bella (bass), Chloe (drums) and latest recruit Amy (guitar).

To give you an idea of what the band are like, here’s the girls:

Jade says: “I’m really loving CLT DRP at the moment, especially their song Speak To My. It’s just so powerful, hard hitting and every lyric just really resonates”.

Anna says: “My favourite band at the moment is Hole, specifically their song Violet. I love how aggressive and sassy the lyrics are and how simple but effective the guitar is”.

Bella says: “My favourite band is Paramore as they were the band that got me into music and playing bass. Their song Ignorance is my favourite as it is such a fun song to play and I love the aggression in it”.

Chloe says: “My fav band atm is Maneskin because me and Jade are lowkey crushing on the entire band. Their songs I Wanna Be Your Slave and La Paura Del Buio are tight and heavy hitting which gives me big inspo for my playing”.

Amy says: “Hello, I am Amy. I have a neck tattoo and play in Out Of Reach, women are well sick”.

Check them out on Soundcloud / YouTube / Instagram

Gig flyer

